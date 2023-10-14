On The Ball

Wayne Rooney is back in England, and still in love with English football

John Brewin

Wayne Rooney is the new manager of Birmingham City in the Championship. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – So, what became of England’s ‘Golden Generation’ of the mid-2000s? The answer is that most of them never really dropped from the public eye, but recent weeks have seen a few changes. Inter Miami owner David Beckham, that team’s leader, is the subject of a four-part Netflix documentary which tells his ‘truth’.

Though is it really true he only started playing well during Manchester United’s Treble during the meeting with Inter Milan in March 1999? Most will recall him playing perhaps the best football of his career from the very start of that season. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top