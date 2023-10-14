Wayne Rooney is back in England, and still in love with English football

LONDON – So, what became of England’s ‘Golden Generation’ of the mid-2000s? The answer is that most of them never really dropped from the public eye, but recent weeks have seen a few changes. Inter Miami owner David Beckham, that team’s leader, is the subject of a four-part Netflix documentary which tells his ‘truth’.

Though is it really true he only started playing well during Manchester United’s Treble during the meeting with Inter Milan in March 1999? Most will recall him playing perhaps the best football of his career from the very start of that season.