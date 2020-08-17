Watford boss must settle in fast for EPL rebound

LONDON • Vladimir Ivic said on Saturday after being named manager of relegated Watford that he needs to adapt as fast as possible to English football if he is to take them straight back to the Premier League.

The 43-year-old Serbian signed a one-year contract - with the option of extending it by a further year - and will be the Hornets' fourth full-time boss since last September.

His predecessor Nigel Pearson was controversially sacked last month with two English top-flight matches remaining in the season, with Hayden Mullins, who had two stints as interim manager last term, failing to keep them up.

Watford started last season with Javi Gracia but he was sacked after the club failed to win their opening four games.

They reappointed former manager Quique Sanchez Flores but he lasted less than three months.

Relegation ended a five-year stay in the top tier for last year's FA Cup finalists but Ivic hopes to take them back up at the first time of asking - once he settles in.

The former Paok coach, who lifted the 2017 Greek Cup, and guided Maccabi Tel Aviv to successive Israeli league titles in the past two seasons, told the club website: "First of all, from the beginning, I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff.

"It's my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me."

The former Serbia international midfielder will start work at Vicarage Road today, alongside his three-strong coaching team.

"I've worked with my coaching staff for three years, so I know that we will ask the most from ourselves so we can help the players to achieve the club's goals," he said.

The Championship season is due to start on Sept 12.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS