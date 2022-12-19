Watching Messi chase his dream is his gift to us

When he’s 10 or so and taking daily injections to accelerate his growth because he’s under-sized, he doesn’t cry. “I want to play football,” is all the boy from Rosario says. He doesn’t know then that it is football every four years which is going to hurt.

This four-yearly World Cup trophy depicts two figures holding up the Earth, but that was never his truth. He, alone, for long, was expected to carry the piece of Earth which is Argentina. This cursed, gold Cup is what they told him was keeping him from being The Greatest.