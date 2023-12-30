Wasteful Napoli held to goalless draw by visiting Monza

NAPLES, Italy - Napoli's pursuit of a top-four spot took a hit as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Monza, who missed a penalty, after the hosts spurned several chances in their Serie A clash on Friday.

Monza had the opportunity to grab the win from the spot following a handball by Juan Jesus but Matteo Pessina's tame effort in the 68th minute was easily saved by Alex Meret.

The draw leaves Napoli in seventh place with 28 points, five points off the top four places and 16 adrift of leaders Inter Milan, who visit Genoa later on Friday. Monza are 11th on 22.

The champions had several clear opportunities but neither Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's close-range angled volley just before the break nor Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's repeated attempts managed to beat Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

At the end frustration boiled over for Napoli manager Walter Mazzarri, leading to his dismissal following an altercation, while Monza coach Raffaele Palladino also received a red card in stoppage time for comments made to the referee. REUTERS