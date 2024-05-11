Wasteful Girona held to dramatic 2-2 draw at Alaves

Girona let slip an away win as Jon Guridi's last-gasp effort snatched a 2-2 draw for Alaves on Friday to leave the visitors' hold on second place in the LaLiga in jeopardy.

Girona have 75 points, only two clear of Catalan rivals Barcelona, who host Real Sociedad on Monday. Real Madrid have secured the league title, sitting on 87 points with four games left.

Alaves remain 11th with 42 points.

The visitors grabbed an early lead through defender Eric Garcia's towering header off a corner only four minutes into the game before Guridi equalised in the 12th with a close-range finish.

Despite Alaves looking more dangerous, Girona restored their lead just before halftime thanks to Yangel Herrera's superb strike into the top right corner.

Michel's side had chances to extend their advantage after the break, but Guridi scored his second deep into stoppage time after capitalising on a loose ball in the box to seal the draw. REUTERS