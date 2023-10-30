Wasteful Brighton held to draw at home by Fulham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 29, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Joel Veltman in action with Fulham's Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 29, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross in action with Fulham's Antonee Robinson Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 29, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Ansu Fati in action with Fulham's Timothy Castagne Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 29, 2023 Fulham's Joao Palhinha scores their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton
BRIGHTON, England - Brighton & Hove Albion's search for a return to winning ways in the Premier League continues after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

After three league games without a win, a dominant first half performance where Evan Ferguson scored his fifth goal of the season in the 26th minute set Brighton up to claim victory.

With Brighton's attacks as persistent as the rain which fell all afternoon, it was Fulham who found the equaliser in the 65th minute when Joao Palhinha drilled home a shot from the edge of the area.

Both sides had chances to win the game as Fulham grew in belief having finally found the net, but an entertaining tie ended in a draw.

Brighton remain in seventh place, level on 17 points with Newcastle United, and Fulham stay in 14th with 12 points. REUTERS

