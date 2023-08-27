Ward-Prowse on target as West Ham beat Brighton 3-1

BRIGHTON - James Ward-Prowse netted his first goal for West Ham United and Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio added second-half strikes as they notched a thumping 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion to climb to the top of the standings on Saturday.

Brighton, who topped the table after two 4-1 wins in their opening two games, dominated possession but Antonio teed up Ward-Prowse to open the scoring in the 19th minute, his first goal since arriving from Southampton in August.

Bowen added the second in the 58th minute, controlling a brilliant cross-field pass from Said Benrahma before swiftly tucking the ball home at the foot of the far post, and Antonio rifled home a low drive to make it 3-0 five minutes later.

Pascal Gross drilled a low shot into the far corner to make it 3-1 in the 81st minute but it was too little, too late as the Hammers held on to record their first Premier League win over the Seagulls at the 13th attempt. REUTERS