Walking Football for Health movement launched to promote healthier living

SINGAPORE - The launch for the Walking Football for Health movement took place in Toa Payoh on Saturday (March 20).

Guest-of-honour and Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Saktiandi Supaat was in attendance, along with Jeffrey Koh, chairman of Toa Payoh East CSC, and Dee Dee A. Salle, founder of Walking Football4Health.

The launch also saw people of all ages play walking football, a non-contact sport with no heading of the ball allowed. The movement is in line with the World Health Organisation's recommendation of 150-300 minutes of physical activity per week to combat sedentariness among the community for better health.

It aims to improve physical and mental health of people while promoting communication and bonding between teams.