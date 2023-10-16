Wales shock Croatia to reawaken Euro 2024 hopes

CARDIFF – Wales breathed new life into their chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 as Harry Wilson’s double earned a famous 2-1 win over Croatia in Cardiff on Sunday.

Rob Page’s men move above the World Cup semi-finalists into second place in Group D of qualifying, with Croatia now at risk of missing a major tournament for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.

Page’s position was in doubt after a disastrous start to Wales’ qualifying campaign.

A 4-2 home defeat by Armenia and 2-0 loss at group leaders Turkey in June looked to have all but ended their hopes of reaching a third consecutive European Championship.

“Actions speak louder than words,” said Page as he hit back at his critics.

“I’m sick and tired of having to keep coming on and talk about my future. Let’s just talk about the lads and the performances they have put in. I get emotional because I’m so proud of them and they deserve all the plaudits they are going to get. We can’t wait to meet up for the next game.”

Turkey’s 4-0 win over Latvia sealed their qualification, leaving Wales and Croatia to fight it out for the second automatic place in Germany in 2024.

The sides are tied on 10 points, but Wales enjoy the better head-to-head record after a 1-1 draw in Split earlier in the group.

However, Croatia appear to have the easier fixtures in November as they visit Latvia and welcome Armenia to Zagreb.

Wales travel to Armenia and host Turkey in their final two matches.

On top of losing Gareth Bale to international retirement, Wales were without two of their major threats in Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson through injury.

But Fulham winger Wilson became his nation’s new hero with two brilliant finishes early in the second half.

Victory was no less than Wales deserved, as Croatia’s big names failed to live up to their billing.

Said defender Josip Juranovic: “Everything went wrong for us tonight. We need to look at ourselves in the mirror after losing these two games and say sorry to our fans who have travelled here. We need to go back to our clubs and get in the best shape possible for our remaining games.”