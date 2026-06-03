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Wales equalise late to draw with World Cup-bound Ghana

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CARDIFF, June 2 - World Cup-bound Ghana conceded a last-gasp equaliser to hosts Wales to draw 1-1 in their friendly international on Tuesday and extended their winless run to six matches.

Lewis Koumas netted with a diving header three minutes into stoppage time after Ghana looked on their way to a morale-boosting victory ahead of their departure to this month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Substitute Caleb Yirenkyi snapped up a rebound off the upright to convert from close range in the 66th minute to give Ghana the lead after a bursting run from the halfway line from Ernest Nuamah.

It was one of Ghana’s rare forward forays in a match which Wales dominated but failed to take their chances.

The home side came closest in the first half when Dan James first had a point-blank header palmed away by Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and then hit the crossbar minutes later.

Ghana’s opening game in Group L at the World Cup is against Panama in Toronto on June 17. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.