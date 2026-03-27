Wales and Liverpool great Toshack denies son's claims of dementia diagnosis-report

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March 27 - Wales and Liverpool great John Toshack has denied the claims made by his son that he has dementia, a report published in Spanish outlet El Mundo said on Friday.

Toshack's son Cameron, who works as a coach in Buriram, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Wednesday that his father has been diagnosed with dementia.

But Toshack and his wife denied the claims, suggesting they have not been in contact with Cameron for the past two years.

"Demented? Not yet," Toshack, 77, told El Mundo, though he conceded his short-term memory has been impaired after a tough battle with Covid at an ICU in Barcelona in 2020.

"I've forgotten all the goals I've missed, but I remember perfectly the ones I've scored."

Toshack enjoyed a glittering career, scoring more than 100 goals for Liverpool while winning the European Cup in 1977 and securing three top-flight league titles during his time at the club between 1970 and 1978.

After retiring as a player, he built an extensive managerial career, taking charge of clubs including Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Swansea City, and later managed the Wales national team. REUTERS