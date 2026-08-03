Vozinha arrives in Chile to sign for Colo-Colo

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Cape Verde's Vozinha rose to fame during the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Cape Verde’s veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who became a social media sensation at the World Cup 2026, has arrived in Chile to join Colo-Colo.

The 40-year-old will sign a six-month contract on Aug 10, with the possibility of a one-year extension, after undergoing a medical and he will start training the following day.

Chilean media said he was likely to make his debut on Aug 16 against O’Higgins, as Colo-Colo look to maintain their healthy lead at the head of the Chilean Premier Division.

Vozinha’s performances for Cape Verde at the World Cup in North America helped the small African island nation get past the group stage before a narrow loss to Argentina in the last 32.

They held eventual winners Spain and two-time world champions Uruguay to draws in the group phase, with Vozinha playing a major role in his country’s debut appearance at the tournament.

His Instagram account went from around 50,000 followers to around 17.4 million after his heroics against Spain in the first week of the tournament in June.

Colo-Colo were on July 31 granted permission for Vozinha, whose real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, to use his footballing nickname on his shirt despite regulations in the South American country prohibiting it.

The possibility he might be banned from using the name he had on his World Cup kit proved less contentious than originally thought, however, with other Chilean clubs agreeing to Colo-Colo’s request.

The nickname Vozinha, which means “little grandmother” in Portuguese, was given by the older kids when he was a boy and how he would cry after losing at street football games and storm home to his grandparents, with whom he lived.

The goalkeeper was last at Portuguese second division side Chaves and has played for clubs in Angola, Cyprus, Moldova and Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Argentina international Valentin Barco became Chelsea’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window on Aug 2 after joining from sister club Strasbourg on a seven-year deal.

Barco is the second player to join the Blues from the Ligue 1 club this window after Emmanuel Emegha and it is the 13th deal between the two clubs, who share an ownership group, since the start of last season.

The 22-year-old was part of the Argentina squad that reached the World Cup final.

He was involved in an angry exchange with Jude Bellingham for his exuberant celebrations in front of England players during the semi-final.

Capable of operating at both left-back and in midfield, Barco had a brief spell in the Premier League previously with Brighton three seasons ago.

He moved to Strasbourg initially on loan from the Seagulls in 2024, but signed permanently a year later, after helping the club to qualify for the Conference League.

Barco’s arrival continues a busy summer in the transfer market for Chelsea as they look to remodel under new boss Xabi Alonso.

On Aug 1, the Blues confirmed the signing of veteran striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton, following the arrivals of Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix and Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

Marco Palestra, Emegha and Geovany Quenda have also been signed. REUTERS