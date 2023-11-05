Voss-Tecklenburg steps down as Germany women's coach

Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group H - South Korea v Germany - Brisbane Football Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - August 3, 2023 Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg reacts after Germany are knocked out of the World Cup REUTERS/Dan Peled/file photo
BERLIN - Germany women's national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has stepped down with immediate effect, with the German Football Association's (DFB) board of directors approving the decision in a meeting on Saturday.

The Germans drew 1-1 with South Korea and lost 2-1 to Colombia to crash out of the recent Women's World Cup at the group stage, a result well below expectations for one of the world's traditional superpowers in the game.

"After close analysis of the Germany women's national team's disappointing exit at the last World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, everyone agreed that the team needs a fresh start in terms of its leadership," the DFB said in a statement.

Voss-Tecklenburg led Germany to the final of the Euro 2022 tournament, where they lost to hosts England.

"I would like to thank Martina Voss-Tecklenburg on behalf of the DFB and also personally for her work over the last few years. During this period, important impetus has been given to women's football," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

"We wish Martina Voss-Tecklenburg all the very best from a personal and sporting perspective." REUTERS

