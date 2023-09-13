Voeller's Germany snap losing run with 2-1 win over France

DORTMUND, Germany - Euro 2024 hosts Germany beat France 2-1 in their international friendly on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak and regain some confidence following a bad run and the sacking of coach Hansi Flick on Sunday.

Goals from Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane at the start and end of the game gave Germany their first win in their last six matches and capped a turbulent few days for the four-time world champions.

While France, 2022 World Cup runners-up, did not field their strongest team, with captain and top striker Kylian Mbappe on the bench, Germany's overall performance was far improved from Saturday's 4-1 home loss to Japan that led to Flick's departure.

The Germans, managed by sports director Rudi Voeller for the game, pressed high from the start.

They were rewarded when veteran Mueller rifled home from inside the box after a fine 13-pass move in the fourth minute.

The French gradually found their way into the game and grew more dangerous, with Randal Kolo Muani and Aurelien Tchouameni piling pressure on the home defence.

Tchouameni's low drive in the 57th forced a good save from Marc Andre ter Stegen, who also denied Antoine Griezmann in the 82nd by tipping his shot over the bar.

Sane then completed a quick break to score in the 87th before bringing down Marcus Thuram two minutes later for a penalty, with Griezmann cutting the deficit for the visitors. REUTERS