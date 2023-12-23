Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1

Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Juventus - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - December 23, 2023 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Juventus - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - December 23, 2023 Juventus' Federico Gatti and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Juventus - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - December 23, 2023 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Juventus - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - December 23, 2023 Frosinone's Enzo Barrenechea in action with Juventus' Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Andrea Cambiaso REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Juventus - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - December 23, 2023 Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik in action with Frosinone's Enzo Barrenechea REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

MILAN - Second-half substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored a late winner to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, reducing Inter Milan's lead at the top of the table to a single point.

Juve opened the scoring through 18-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz, who found the back of the net on his first start when he cut through three defenders and fired in at the near post with an impeccably timed finish.

But Frosinone equalised when Jaime Baez received Ilario Monterisi's lofted through-ball on the flank and fired a shot past an onrushing Wojciech Szczesny in Juve's goal to give the mid-table side some hope.

Vlahovic, who replaced Yildiz early in the second half, then headed in a Weston McKennie cross in the 81st minute to ensure the three points. Leaders Inter play Lecce later on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top