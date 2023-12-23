Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1

MILAN - Second-half substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored a late winner to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, reducing Inter Milan's lead at the top of the table to a single point.

Juve opened the scoring through 18-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz, who found the back of the net on his first start when he cut through three defenders and fired in at the near post with an impeccably timed finish.

But Frosinone equalised when Jaime Baez received Ilario Monterisi's lofted through-ball on the flank and fired a shot past an onrushing Wojciech Szczesny in Juve's goal to give the mid-table side some hope.

Vlahovic, who replaced Yildiz early in the second half, then headed in a Weston McKennie cross in the 81st minute to ensure the three points. Leaders Inter play Lecce later on Saturday. REUTERS