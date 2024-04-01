Vitinha and Ramos strikes secure 2-0 win for 10-man PSG at Marseille

MARSEILLE - Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos scored in the second half as 10-man Paris St Germain overcame early jitters to secure a 2-0 win and hand arch rivals Marseille their first home loss of the season in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Portugal's Vitinha got the breakthrough for the visitors in the 53rd minute after PSG endured a frustrating first half where Lucas Beraldo was sent off after two challenges on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ramos doubled PSG's lead in the 85th minute with Marco Asensio setting him up for a right-footed finish that silenced Stade Velodrome.

The win took PSG to 62 points, giving them a 12-point lead at the top of the table with Marseille in seventh on 39 points. REUTERS