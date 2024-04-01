Vitinha and Ramos strikes secure 2-0 win for 10-man PSG at Marseille

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - March 31, 2024 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos scores their second goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - March 31, 2024 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - March 31, 2024 Paris St Germain's Vitinha in action with Olympique de Marseille's Jordan Veretout REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - March 31, 2024 Paris St Germain team huddle after the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 04:56 AM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 04:56 AM

MARSEILLE - Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos scored in the second half as 10-man Paris St Germain overcame early jitters to secure a 2-0 win and hand arch rivals Marseille their first home loss of the season in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Portugal's Vitinha got the breakthrough for the visitors in the 53rd minute after PSG endured a frustrating first half where Lucas Beraldo was sent off after two challenges on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ramos doubled PSG's lead in the 85th minute with Marco Asensio setting him up for a right-footed finish that silenced Stade Velodrome.

The win took PSG to 62 points, giving them a 12-point lead at the top of the table with Marseille in seventh on 39 points. REUTERS

