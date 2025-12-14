Straitstimes.com header logo

Vissel Kobe appoint Skibbe to replace J-League winner Yoshida

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League C - Group 2 - Hungary v Greece - Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary - September 11, 2018 Greece coach Michael Skibbe before the match. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League C - Group 2 - Hungary v Greece - Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary - September 11, 2018 Greece coach Michael Skibbe before the match. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Follow topic:

Dec 14 - Former Japanese champions Vissel Kobe have appointed Germany's Michael Skibbe ‍to ​replace departing head ‍coach Takayuki Yoshida, the J-League club announced ​on ​Sunday.

Yoshida resigned at the end of the just-concluded season having previously led ‍Kobe to back-to-back J-League titles in ​2023 and ⁠2024.

Skibbe joins a Kobe side that finished fifth in 2025 after spending four seasons ​with fellow J-League outfit Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

The former midfielder ‌won the J-League ​Cup in 2022 and 2025 with Hiroshima and was twice named the J-League's manager of the season.

Kobe will return to action in February ‍when the eastern league phase of ​the Asian Champions League Elite resumes with ​the club in first ‌place in the 12-team standings. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.