Virus secrecy baffles Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on the Premier League to be more "transparent" when postponing fixtures due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

In the past week, 42 Premier League players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus - the most recorded in the league over a seven-day period.

Two games - Brighton v Tottenham and Brentford v Manchester United - were called off as tighter measures like daily testing were introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Klopp, speaking ahead of today's home league clash with Newcastle, said more information should be revealed in cases where matches had to be postponed.

He added: "In the Premier League I don't understand why we aren't more open. If I catch it (the virus) I'm fine to tell I have it so why do we hide players?

"Say it and we understand why you can't play a game. We need to be more transparent."

The Liverpool boss said he "absolutely" supports the new tightened measures.

"We get tested before we arrive (at the training ground). Once the lateral flow (test) is negative, we go and train. Yesterday we were all negative," he said, adding that some of his players have had the booster jabs amid the growing cases caused by the Omicron variant.

With a healthy squad, the Reds will be aiming to make it eight wins in a row in all competitions today.

Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi will miss out due to injury, while Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino - who have both returned to training - may be involved in some capacity.

Liverpool are second in the standings, four points behind leaders Manchester City (41). Chelsea, who face Everton in another match today, are third (36).

Having won their last five games at Anfield without conceding a goal, Klopp will be confident his men can extend their home unbeaten run to 20 matches.

Newcastle know they have a huge task on their hands after taking only three points from a possible 24 on the road this campaign.

"We expect them fighting for absolutely everything," Klopp said of the Magpies.

"We need to be ready and we need the fans from the first second. We need to make sure we get the result we want."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 4am