Virgil van Dijk to captain Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold named deputy

LONDON – Virgil van Dijk hailed a “proud day” after he was named as Liverpool’s new skipper, with fellow defender Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice-captain’s role, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old van Dijk, who also captains the Netherlands national team, will replace Jordan Henderson after the England midfielder joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq last week, ending a 12-year stay at Anfield.

The Dutchman has made 222 appearances for the Merseyside giants since moving from Championship side Southampton in 2018.

“It’s a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of,” van Dijk said in a statement.

“I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

After narrowly missing out on an unprecedented quadruple in the 2021-22 season, winning two domestic Cups, Liverpool will not feature in the Champions League for the first time under Jurgen Klopp since the German manager’s first full season in 2016-17.

The Reds finished fifth last season and will play in the second-tier Europa League instead.

“We also have to be a bit patient but we want to be there and we want to show what we’re capable of because we have a fantastic group of players, staff, fans, stadium,” van Dijk added.

“It’s all about doing it together with the consistency and hopefully we can show it.”

Alexander-Arnold, 24, joined Liverpool’s academy in 2004 and captained the club across the youth level. He will take over from veteran James Milner, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in this transfer window.

Van Dijk being appointed as the new captain did not come as a surprise, as Klopp hinted at it before their 4-0 pre-season win over Leicester in Singapore on Sunday.

“Virgil will start the game and he will be captain,” he said.

“I know already my decision but I have to tell the players. I didn’t expect to have that decision a few weeks ago.”

Besides the departures of Henderson and Milner, Brazil midfielder Fabinho has also signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad after completing his move on Monday.

The 29-year-old was left out of Liverpool’s pre-season squads for trips to Germany and Singapore after Al-Ittihad made a £40 million (S$68.4 million) bid for him.