Virgil van Dijk scores late winner as Liverpool beat Everton 2-1 in EPL to boost Champions League hopes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk rising highest over Everton's James Tarkowski (No. 6) and Jake O'Brien (No. 15) to head home the winner in his side's 2-1 EPL victory on April 19.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

– Virgil van Dijk scored a last-gasp winner at Everton in the English Premier League on April 19 as Liverpool strengthened their push for a Champions League spot next season with a 2-1 victory.

The win meant that the Reds remain in fifth on 55 points, seven ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with five games left, with the top five in the league qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Aston Villa squandered a two-goal lead against Sunderland but scored in stoppage time to win 4-3 in a thrilling match.

“Today was massive in the situation that we are, in hunt for the Champions League spots... and it was important we got the win. I’m glad we did,” said van Dijk on Sky Sports.

“We’ve got five more games left against teams that are also fighting for the Champions League spots. Every game is a big one. Like I said, we are very disappointed as a whole for the season that we’re having because of the quality we have. It’s below standards.

“But we have to keep fighting, keep going and make the best out of this poor season we’re having. That’s the reality, on to the next. Today was a good three points and next up is Crystal Palace at home.”

At the other end of the table, Morgan Gibbs-White netted a hat-trick as struggling Nottingham Forest came from behind against Burnley to win 4-1 and heap the pressure on 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Just a few weeks ago, the battle for the top five looked as though it might be tight.

But Liverpool’s victory in their first match at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium takes them clear of stumbling Chelsea, who lost 1-0 to Manchester United on April 18.

Captain van Dijk was the hero for Arne Slot’s side, heading Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner past a helpless Jordan Pickford in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring for last season’s champions, slotting home in the first half following a superbly weighted pass from Cody Gakpo.

The goal came just two minutes after Iliman Ndiaye’s effort at the other end was cancelled by the video assistant referee, with Jake O’Brien ruled offside.

Salah, departing at the end of the season, has equalled Steven Gerrard’s nine goals to be the joint top-scoring player in the Premier League fixture between the two Merseyside teams .

The goal took the wind out of the sails of David Moyes’ team, but they were level through Beto within 10 minutes of the restart.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired across goal from the left flank and the Guinea-Bissau international poked home ahead of an onrushing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was then stretchered off after being injured in the scramble for the Everton goal and replaced by Freddie Woodman.

The game looked destined to end in a draw, but the officials signalled 11 added minutes and van Dijk had the last laugh.

Elsewhere, Ollie Watkins scored twice for Villa, who moved level on 58 points with third-placed United.

His early opener was cancelled out by Sunderland’s Chris Rigg, but the England striker restored Villa’s lead in the 36th minute with his second headed goal of the game.

Morgan Rogers gave Villa breathing space with a third shortly after the restart.

Unai Emery’s team nearly threw the game away late on after Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor scored in quick succession for Sunderland, but there was still time for Tammy Abraham to grab a dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

“What a position we are in... We can go and achieve what not many Aston Villa players have done for a long time,” said captain John McGinn.

“We’re keen to do that and we’re driven – five big games left to try and get ourselves over the line.” AFP