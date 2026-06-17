Viral World Cup sensation Payne signs for Paraguay's Olimpia

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Jun 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Zealand defender Tim Payne (2) pursues the ball in the first half against Iran during a Group G match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

June 16 - New Zealand defender Tim Payne, who became a viral sensation shortly before representing his country at the World Cup, has signed a one-year deal with Paraguayan club Olimpia, a club source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Payne will join the historic South American side after New Zealand's campaign at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Sky Sports first reported.

Olimpia fuelled speculation on Monday when it posted a message on Instagram featuring a New Zealand flag and a flexed-biceps emoji minutes before New Zealand's Group G opener against Iran, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The source confirmed the agreement was in place but did not provide further details.

The Wellington Phoenix defender shot to global prominence after an Argentine influencer launched a social media campaign describing him as the least-known player at the World Cup and encouraging fans to follow him online.

Payne's Instagram following grew from fewer than 5,000 before the campaign to around 5.8 million, turning the 32-year-old into one of the tournament's most unlikely viral stars.

Olimpia, Paraguay's only three-time Copa Libertadores champions, qualified for the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana as winners of Group G and also secured a place in next year's Libertadores after winning the domestic Apertura title. REUTERS