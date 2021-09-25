Violence in France as fans return

PARIS • After a year of football in empty stadiums, the return of supporters this season should have been a cause for celebration, but France is reeling from a series of incidents involving fans in and around Ligue 1 games.

The latest came on Wednesday when supporters invaded the pitch and flares were thrown at the game between Angers and Marseille, while stones were thrown at a bus taking Bordeaux fans to their match in Montpellier, with 16 suffering minor injuries.

French police made several arrests on Wednesday and Thursday and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, who also has overall responsibility for sport, has described the incidents as the result of "unacceptable hooliganism".

"There are people who should be banned from stadiums in the future as soon as they come out with this kind of behaviour," he said, before calling on Ligue 1 to clamp down on disorderly behaviour.

"We need to be firm. These people are damaging the image of the sport. We will have further discussions with Ligue 1 and the (French Football) Federation on what is envisaged in this matter."

The latest incidents follow last weekend's derby between Lens and Lille that was overshadowed by a pitch invasion that had to be quelled by riot police.

Lens have since been ordered to play home matches behind closed doors until further notice, while one of Angers' stands will be shut for their game with Metz on Oct 3.

Marseille fans have been banned from travelling to Lille on the same date.

Last month, Nice were docked one point after their game against Marseille was abandoned and ordered to play three home games behind closed doors.

While French football has not traditionally suffered the same problems of hooliganism experienced elsewhere in Europe, crowd trouble is becoming an increasing issue for local football authorities, who have yet to fully capitalise on the blockbuster arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans have been allowed to attend games this season with no limits on capacity, as long as they can show they are either fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recently tested negative.

