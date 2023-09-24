Vinicius named in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. was named in Brazil's squad on Saturday for next month's World Cup qualifiers after being sidelined for a month due to a hamstring injury.

Vinicius, 23, who has not played since sustaining the injury during Real's win at Celta Vigo on Aug. 25, missed the start of Brazil's qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius could return for Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid.

Brazil, who beat both Bolivia and Peru this month, host Venezuela in Cuiaba on Oct. 12 and take on Uruguay in Montevideo five days later.

They are level on six points with world champions Argentina but top the standings on goal difference. REUTERS