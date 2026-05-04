Vinicius double keeps Real's faint LaLiga hopes alive

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BARCELONA, May 3 - Vinicius Jr struck twice in the second half as Real Madrid won 2-0 at Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday to keep their slim title hopes alive.

With four matches remaining, Barcelona lead the standings on 88 points, 11 clear of second-placed Real, whom they host at the Camp Nou next weekend in a Clasico that could confirm the Catalans as champions for a second successive season.

Vinicius broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, driving in from the left and exchanging passes with Gonzalo before cutting inside two defenders and finishing low in off the post.

The Brazilian struck again in the 66th minute after a fine one-two with Jude Bellingham, guiding a first-time effort into the top corner.

Vinicius provided the fireworks in an otherwise stodgy Sunday evening for Real. Missing several key starters including Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, Alvaro Arbeloa's side controlled the game from the start and almost went ahead in the eighth minute when Vinicius struck the post from inside the box.

But for all their possession, the visitors struggled to carve out clear chances in a slow-paced contest until Vinicius decided the match needed a jolt.

The Brazilian winger opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half with a superb goal. Bursting in from the left flank, he collected a return pass from Gonzalo inside the area, then cut towards the centre with a feint that left two defenders trailing before sending a low finish in off the left post.

Vinicius struck again 11 minutes later, this time after another darting run from the left and a slick exchange with Bellingham.

The England midfielder returned the ball with a backheel and Vinicius, inside the box, shifted his weight before sweeping a first-time right-footed shot into the top-right corner, leaving the Espanyol goalkeeper with no chance.

The victory delayed Barca's title celebrations, but perhaps only for a week as Barca have the chance to wrap up the title against their old rivals next weekend. REUTERS