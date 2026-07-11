Vinicius apologises to Brazilians for World Cup ‘frustration’

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Vinicius Junior reacts after Brazil lost to Norway in the World Cup round of 16.

SAO PAULO – Vinicius Junior apologised to Brazilian fans on July 10 for the “enormous frustration” caused by their World Cup elimination by Norway and promised to “fight” to restore the might of the Selecao.

The five-time world champions were knocked out by upstarts Norway in a shock 2-1 round of 16 rout, thanks to two late goals from Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland.

“Almost four years later, I’m once again thinking about what to write after the disappointment of a World Cup,” Real Madrid superstar Vinicius said in an Instagram message to fans, referring to the quarter-final loss to Croatia in Qatar 2022.

“So many people of all ages supported us and embraced our dream that it would be unfair to remain silent. But I needed a few days to reflect.”

He added: “Wearing the Brazil shirt is the greatest honor of my life, and going out of a World Cup in the round of 16 is a feeling that’s hard to explain.

“I know how much I prepared, how much I focused, how much I wanted the World Cup for you, for my family. The feeling of frustration is enormous.

“We had a squad strong enough to do more, and we didn’t achieve it. I apologise and I will fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world.”

Vinícius, 25, scored four goals and provided one assist in the tournament for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

His message was accompanied by a black-and-white photograph of him lying on the grass, after Norway’s win on Sunday.

The Selecao won the last of its five World Cup titles over two decades ago, in 2002.

National teams coordinator Rodrigo Caetano has reaffirmed his confidence in the team’s Italian coach Ancelotti, despite the World Cup disappointment.

The ex-Real and AC Milan coach was appointed in May last year and recently signed a contract extension to stay until 2030.

Ancelotti may have been realistic enough to know winning this year’s World Cup was a big ask, but going out so soon is an enormous disappointment.

Despite that, he insisted he would stay.

“A defeat is the start of a new adventure. Now we need to keep working hard and keep improving,” he said.

“This is football. This is sport. You just have to deal with it. We will use this as fuel going forward.”

That means turning their attention towards the next Copa America in 2028, before they can build to the 2030 World Cup.

By the time that comes around, the nation of the great Pele will have gone 28 years without lifting the trophy.

He has an ageing squad, with 10 players in their thirties.

“We need fresh talent, top-class players who can play in the national team of the future,” added Ancelotti. AFP