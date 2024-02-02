Villa's Traore joins Villarreal on free transfer

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16 - Mali v Burkina Faso - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, Ivory Coast - January 30, 2024 Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Winger Bertrand Traore has joined Spanish side Villarreal on a free transfer for the rest of the season after leaving Aston Villa, both clubs said on Thursday.

Villa confirmed that Traore had agreed a mutual termination of his contract.

The 28-year-old Burkina Faso international has struggled with playing time this season, only spending nine minutes on the field in the Premier League spread over two matches.

He will join struggling Villarreal, who are 14th in the LaLiga table with 23 points, seven clear of the relegation zone. REUTERS

