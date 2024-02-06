Villa's Konsa out for three to four weeks with knee injury: Emery

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Middlesbrough v Aston Villa - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - January 6, 2024 Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa reacts after sustaining an injury as Emiliano Martinez looks on Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

Aston Villa centre back Ezri Konsa will be out for three to four weeks after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's 5-0 win at Sheffield United, manager Unai Emery said on Tuesday.

Konsa, who left the field in the 59th minute after sustaining the injury, has started every Premier League game for fourth-placed Villa this season as they compete for a place in the Champions League.

"He has a knee sprain and is not going to be available. I don’t know, three or four weeks more or less," Emery told reporters ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fourth round replay against Chelsea at home.

However, Spain defender Pau Torres, out since December with an ankle injury, will return to the bench at Villa Park, Emery added.

Villa, five points behind leaders Liverpool, host sixth-placed Manchester United in their next league game on Sunday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top