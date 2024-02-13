Villa's Kamara suffers 'significant' knee ligament injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 12, 2023 Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo
Aston Villa's France midfielder Boubacar Kamara suffered a "significant knee ligament injury" in Sunday's Premier League home defeat by Manchester United, the club said.

The 24-year-old had a scan on Monday and his condition will be reviewed after further consultation with a knee specialist.

The Midlands club gave no further details but media reports indicated Kamara was likely to miss the rest of the season and this year's European Championship in Germany.

Kamara was substituted in the 65th minute of the 2-1 loss to United at Villa Park.

Villa are fifth in the table, a point behind Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS

