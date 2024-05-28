Villa's Emery signs new five-year contract

ASTON - Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2029, the Premier League side said on May 27, a month after the Spaniard signed a three-year contract with the club.

Emery, who joined in 2022, led Villa to their first top-four Premier League finish since 1995-96, earning them a place in Europe's top competition for the first time since 1981-82, while also reaching the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

"We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core," chairman Nassef Sawiris said in a statement.

"I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club," Emery said.

"There's a great chemistry in Aston Villa... we are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams," he added. REUTERS