Villarreal LaLiga clash at Levante postponed after torrential rain warning

Dec 14 - Sunday's LaLiga clash between Levante and Villarreal ‍has ​been postponed ‍after the Spanish state meteorological ​agency (AEMET) ​warned of torrential rainfall in the Valencia region, Villarreal ‍said in a statement.

The decision ​to postpone ⁠the game was taken by the Spanish soccer federation's (RFEF) judge ​of professional competitions, Villarreal posted on X.

"The ‌new date ​and kick-off time for the match ... will be announced as soon as possible," the club added.

Third-placed Villarreal ‍have won their last six ​league games, while bottom side ​Levante are on ‌a five-match losing streak. REUTERS

