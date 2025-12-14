Villarreal LaLiga clash at Levante postponed after torrential rain warning
Dec 14 - Sunday's LaLiga clash between Levante and Villarreal has been postponed after the Spanish state meteorological agency (AEMET) warned of torrential rainfall in the Valencia region, Villarreal said in a statement.
The decision to postpone the game was taken by the Spanish soccer federation's (RFEF) judge of professional competitions, Villarreal posted on X.
"The new date and kick-off time for the match ... will be announced as soon as possible," the club added.
Third-placed Villarreal have won their last six league games, while bottom side Levante are on a five-match losing streak. REUTERS