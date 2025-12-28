Watkins stretches Villa’s winning streak at Chelsea in EPL

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON - Ollie Watkins came off the bench to maintain Aston Villa’s unexpected Premier League title challenge by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Dec 27.

The England international had scored just three times all season prior to being unleashed by Unai Emery for a second-half double.

An 11th consecutive victory takes third-placed Villa back within three points of leaders Arsenal, who they face next on Dec 30.

Less than a month ago Chelsea were Arsenal’s closest challengers, but they have won just once in six league games since to slide to fifth.

The Blues were left to rue not making more of their first-half dominance despite leading 1-0 at the break.

Chelsea had been in total control when captain Reece James’s 37th-minute corner swung towards a crowded goalmouth and clipped Joao Pedro’s leg before crossing the line to put the home side 1-0 up.

Chelsea’s Brazilian striker Joao Pedro (left) celebrates scoring the team’s first goal with Chelsea’s Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez. PHOTO: AFP

They had squandered a hatful of chances, with James, Enzo Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho and Cole Palmer shooting wide or high and Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was forced into action to save from Palmer and Joao Pedro.

Halftime stats showed Chelsea had 28 touches in the opposition box to Villa’s three and more than 71 per cent possession.

However, Unai Emery’s substitutions shortly before the hour mark turned the match on its head, the visitors reacting with new energy and momentum.

In the 63rd minute when on the counter, Watkins, who had been on the pitch only four minutes, outmuscled defender Trevoh Chalobah and scored from a rebound off home goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Aston Villa's English striker Ollie Watkins (left) scores past Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for their first goal. PHOTO: AFP

And Watkins completed the comeback in the 84th minute, heading home a Youri Tielemans corner.

“Amazing win. Personally, for me, to come off the bench and score goals is amazing,” Watkins told Sky Sports.

“Emery changed (the system), because Chelsea were playing man-to-man. We had an extra body up there. Tactical genius, I’d say.”

Watkins revealed that plenty of his family members will be in attendance at the Emirates in midweek but is hoping not all of them leave happy with the outcome.

“I’ve got a lot of family coming to it that support them (Arsenal),” Watkins told Sky Sports.

“So they can be at the other end and hopefully watch me have the same outcome as tonight in a couple of days.”

Despite Villa’s stunning form, Watkins had been suffering from a frustrating season prior to his double at Stamford Bridge.

He had scored just three times previously, while Emery revealed earlier in December that the striker has been battling knee discomfort for over a year.

But he is hoping for a strong finish to the season with the carrot of making the England squad for next year’s World Cup.

“Obviously not where I want to be,” he added on his form this season.

“As a striker you want to be scoring every game. If you’re not doing that, then you want to be playing well and and helping the team.

“I feel like I’ve had some good performances this year, but maybe not at the standard that I’ve set for myself and put a bit of pressure on myself.

“I haven’t been where I wanted to be, but look I can use this as a marker now and and push on from here.”

The Dec 27 result meant Aston Villa equalled the all-time club record of 11 consecutive wins, set in both 1897 and 1914.

Their rise this season is remarkable after they failed to win any of their first five games.

They have earned a series of comeback away victories - against Leeds United, going 1-0 down and winning 2-1, Brighton & Hove Albion where they were 2-0 down and came back to win 4-3 and West Ham United where they won 3-2 after being 2-1 down.

For Chelsea, it is one win in six Premier League games and they lie 10 points behind Villa, in fifth place. REUTERS, AFP