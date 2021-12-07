Viets stamp credentials

Vietnam's 2-0 win over Laos in their Suzuki Cup opener at the Bishan Stadium last night might not have set many pulses racing, but the defending champions underlined their status as tournament favourites.

When asked if Vietnam were still the team to beat, Laos' Singaporean head coach V. Selvaraj said: "Definitely. Their movement off the ball, passing around, left to right, right to left, can tire any defence."

The 52-year-old coach had set his side up in an ultra-defensive 5-4-1 formation, and his players appeared content to soak up the early pressure from their opponents.

But cheered on by the majority of the 812 fans in attendance, Vietnam were in full control from the get go, stroking the ball around the pitch to stretch their opponents.

They opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Nguyen Cong Phuong put the finishing touch on a slick move.

Ten minutes into the second half, they doubled that advantage through Man of the Match Phan Van Duc.

A third Vietnam strike proved elusive, even though Vu Van Thanh came close from the penalty spot only to be denied by a superb stop from 21-year-old goalkeeper Keo Souvannasangso.

Selvaraj said he was "very proud" of the efforts of his young squad - a third of his 30-man squad are teenagers - and predicted Vietnam would get stronger as the Suzuki Cup goes on.

Noting that star attacking midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai - the Most Valuable Player at the last edition of the Suzuki Cup - was among several key players that started the game from the bench, the former Singapore international said: "When all these players are back, they'll be a (better) team."

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo said precious little after the game, but it was clear he already had one eye on his side's next game against Malaysia on Sunday. The Malaysians had posted a 3-1 win over Cambodia earlier.

Said Park: "I think the game with Malaysia will be like a final, and we will have to be at our best."

The South Korean coach would have no doubt been a keen observer of that win over Cambodia.

Malaysia took the lead in the 23rd minute when Safawi Rasid fired home a penalty after Akhyar Rashid was fouled in the box.

But Tan Cheng Hoe's men lacked a cutting edge in the final third, until Akhyar doubled their lead in the 61st minute with a cool finish off a counter-attack.

Striker Luqman Hakim, 19, who plays for KV Kortrijk in Belgium's top division, then set up fellow substitute Kogileswaran Raj in the 78th to put the game to bed.

Sath Rosib scored a consolation goal for Cambodia from a penalty of their own in the 90th minute.

Malaysia were without Covid-hit goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid and striker Faisal Halim.