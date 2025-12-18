Vietnam clinch SEA Games football gold with comeback win over Thailand

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Thailand's Yotsakorn Burapha (left) battles with Vietnam's Nguyen Phi Hoang for the ball in the SEA Games football final.

– Thailand were runners-up at the SEA Games football competition for the past two editions and on Dec 18, they were determined to claim the gold on home soil against Vietnam.

But it was not to be their day as they eventually fell to a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the final at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok after leading 2-0.

The winners were thrilled with the manner of their victory, with the Vietnam Football Federation posting a video of the team’s celebrations on its Facebook page with a caption that loosely translates to: “Vietnam staged a spectacular comeback, bringing joy to millions of hearts.”

It did not take long for hosts Thailand to get on the score sheet, as their brightest star Yotsakorn Burapha made it 1-0 with a free kick in the 20th minute. It was his seventh goal in the tournament.

Thai captain Seksan Ratree scored the second goal in the 31st minute.

The forward sprinted down the right flank, cut in and went past two defenders before unleashing a shot from outside the box which beat the opposing goalkeeper.

Vietnam, however, came out of the break looking like a different team.

Skipper Nguyen Dinh Bac scored from the spot in the 49th minute, converting the penalty he earned when he dribbled into the Thailand box and was fouled by goalkeeper Sorawat Phosaman.

Building on that momentum, Vietnam equalised on the hour mark with a header from Pham Ly Duc from a corner kick.

With the score at 2-2, the match went into extra time and again the Vietnamese started off the stronger team.

Sorawat punched the ball out in the 95th minute from a shot but there was no stopping Nguyen Thanh Nhan, who was right in position for the tap-in to make it 3-2.

That proved to be the winner as Vietnam celebrated what would go down in history as a famous comeback win, as they reclaimed the gold to add to their triumphs in 2019 and 2022.

According to Vietnamese news outlet VOV, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated the team in a letter shortly after their victory.

“On behalf of the government and football fans of our country, I warmly congratulate the coaching staff and the entire U-22 men’s national football team and the women’s national futsal team for their tenacious performance and outstanding achievement in winning the gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games,” he wrote.

“This is a wonderful achievement, recognising the efforts and dedication of the teams throughout their journey at the 33rd SEA Games.”

The Thais have won 16 gold medals – more than any other nation – but have not tasted victory since the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games.

Earlier on Dec 18, Malaysia secured the bronze medal after they defeated the Philippines 2-1.

The victory marked their first SEA Games football medal since winning silver in 2017, when they lost the final to Thailand.

Midfielder Danish Hakimi Sahaluddin opened the scoring for the Malaysians in the 28th minute with a tap-in.

Forward Haqimi Azim Rosli then put himself in the spotlight, for both the wrong and right reasons.

He scored an own goal to give the Philippines an equaliser in the 36th minute, but redeemed himself with the match-winning strike just before half-time.

Malaysia coach Nafuzi Zain viewed victory as sweet redemption following a difficult year, when his team failed to qualify for the Under-23 Asian Cup and fell short at the Asean Under-23 Championship earlier in 2025.

“Before we came here, there were no expectations placed on this team. Many thought we would return early without any medals,” he said.

“We faced many challenges in terms of preparation and player availability, but the commitment and teamwork shown by the players was incredible.”