The Lion City Sailors' title ambitions for this season have hit a speed bump as coach Aurelio Vidmar has quit to return to his former club BG Pathum.

The Thai champions have poached the Australian as incumbent Dusit Chalermsan has only an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 'B' Licence, which renders him ineligible to coach in the AFC Champions League. He is due to sit for the 'A' Licence and Pro Licence courses later.