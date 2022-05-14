Victory will all but nail it for City

LONDON • Manchester City travel to West Ham tomorrow for a game that could see Pep Guardiola's men put one hand, and perhaps a few fingers as well, on a fourth Premier League title in five years.

With rivals Liverpool playing Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley today, the leaders could surge six points clear with one game remaining and a significantly superior goal difference.

Liverpool are back in league action at Southampton on Tuesday.

Guardiola, however, is remaining cautious despite needing just four points in his team's last two matches to seal the title.

"Two games to go, every three points we win is so important. Still we need six points, we have to make the three then after try to do the last one at home (against Aston Villa)," he said yesterday.

"Just focus on ourselves. West Ham done two extraordinary seasons, this season in the Europa League. An incredible season, so strong in all departments, set pieces, the quality up front.

"They are a top side, difficult, but we know how important it is to get three points. An incredible step to try and finish the job."

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who banged four past Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 5-1 win on Wednesday, has also called for caution even if his side need only a win and a draw.

"West Ham have had a great season and played really well," he said. "It is their last home game of the season so we know it will be a tough one. We don't have a lot of players - it is about commitment, but it is going to be hard."

City are facing injury problems. Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho are doubts after Wednesday's game, while Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker are out.

West Ham have proved that they can take on the big sides. The Hammers, with Leicester, are one of only two teams to have beaten Liverpool in the league this season - winning 3-2 last November at home - and also still have something to play for.