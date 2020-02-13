Victory for Stags in AFC Cup opener

Tampines Rover striker Boris Kopitovic (right) squaring off against PSM Makassar midfielder Serif Hasic during their AFC Cup Group H match at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night. Goals by Jordan Webb (24th minute) and Kopitovic (64th) gave the dominant home side the 2-1 win. Ferdinand Sinaga (68th) netted the consolation for the Indonesian side. Tampines are second in the group behind Kaya FC-Iloilo of the Philippines, who beat Myanmarese outfit Shan United 2-0 in Yangon. Elsewhere, Hougang United also got their Group F campaign off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over Lao Toyota in Vientiane.