Victor Osimhen and Sadio Mane score as Nigeria win to qualify, Senegal draw at Afcon

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen (left) celebrating with defender Bruno Onyemaechi after the 3-2 Africa Cup of Nations Group C win over Tunisia at Fes Stadium in Fes on Dec 27, 2025.

RABAT – Star strikers Victor Osimhen and Sadio Mane scored on Dec 27 as Nigeria qualified for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, and Senegal edged closer to joining them.

Osimhen opened the scoring for the Super Eagles just before half-time, and they built a three-goal lead before surviving a late Tunisia rally to win 3-2 in Fes.

Victory ensured three-time champions Nigeria became the second nation after record seven-time winners Egypt to secure a last-16 place.

Said Man of the Match Ademola Lookman: “Victor is a good striker and we have a good relationship and make the most of that. Anywhere l can help the team, l do. I now play closer to goal, which gives me more chance to hurt the opponent and l am happy with that.”

Mane struck as Senegal came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Tangier, a result that kept both former African champions on course for the second round.

Osimhen was a constant menace to the Tunisians as he scored his second Afcon goal, and first since the opening round of the 2024 tournament.

Much improved after a scrappy opening win over Tanzania, Nigeria lost momentum in the closing stages and Tunisia twice came close to equalising in added time.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, with his first goal for the national team, and Lookman were the other Nigerian scorers before Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi netted to set up a tense climax.

Nigeria Eric Chelle told Radio France Internationale: “Those final 15 or so minutes will give me nightmares. I was going a little bit crazy about what was happening...

“And it was a test against a big team like Tunisia... Tunisia didn’t let in one goal during the World Cup qualifiers. Three goals against this team! This is for me a great game.”

Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi, meanwhile, said: “There is a sense of bitterness after the match and this defeat. We felt we could have come back, especially during the final 30 minutes.

“The players performed at a very high level in that period; we created many chances, scored two goals and could have scored more. The defeat hurts, but there is also a positive aspect: it shows that we can compete with any opponent when we impose our style of play and our ball possession.”

Nigeria have six points in Group C, Tunisia three and Tanzania and Uganda one each going into the final round of games on Dec 30.

Earlier, Uganda’s Allan Okello missed a late penalty as his side had to settle for a 1-1 draw against neighbours Tanzania.

Uche Ikpeazu had scored a late equaliser for the Cranes in front of 10,540 fans at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

In Tangier, Cedric Bakambu gave DR Congo the lead just after the hour mark, but Al-Nassr forward Mane replied soon after and the result ensures Senegal stay top on goal difference with one round to play.

“The result was a bit frustrating. We could have killed the game in the first half, but we didn’t,” said Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

“What I really appreciated was my players’ reaction after conceding – that was a good thing. Next time, we need to know how to close out games earlier.

“We will continue to work on converting our chances into goals.”

DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre added: “We played the match we needed to play to compete against the best team in Africa.

“I asked the players to stay united in all phases of the game, both offensively and defensively. I am satisfied that this is what they did.”

Benin lie one point behind Senegal and DR Congo in Group D after a 1-0 victory in Rabat against Botswana, who are bottom without a point or a goal.

Defender Yohan Roche scored on 28 minutes to give Benin a first Afcon win after five draws and 10 losses in five appearances from their 2004 debut. AFP