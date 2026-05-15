Veteran Smith can add value to New Zealand's World Cup campaign, says former coach

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 15 - Not all fans have welcomed Tommy Smith's selection in New Zealand's World Cup squad but his former coach Ricki Herbert is convinced the 36-year-old's experience at the global showpiece makes him a worthy pick.

Defender Smith, a member of New Zealand's last World Cup squad in 2010, has not played for the All Whites since 2024 and is currently turning out for Braintree Town in England's semi-professional fifth tier.

The England-born centre back and All Whites captain Chris Wood became the first New Zealanders to be included in two World Cup squads when they were named by coach Darren Bazeley on Thursday.

While the selection of striker Wood was a given, Smith's inclusion was polarising, triggering consternation from some fans on social media and no shortage of sympathy for overlooked Wellington Phoenix centre back Bill Tuiloma.

But Herbert, who coached New Zealand at the 2010 finals, has little doubt 56-cap Smith can prove his value even if he does not play a single minute.

"I think you're going to get nobody better than Tommy," Herbert told Reuters.

"He's going to be great around the players. He may play, he may not. But he has that experience of playing at a World Cup and his value is in his leadership off the field."

CULTURE

Bazeley told reporters on Thursday that Smith was a "cultural architect", a player who could set training standards around the group and whose voice carried weight in the changing room.

He also defended Smith playing lower-tier football, having made a choice to depart A-League side Auckland FC after the 2024/25 season to return to England for family reasons.

Bringing senior players to shape a squad's culture and mentor younger teammates at World Cups has ample precedent.

Australia took a 38-year-old Tim Cahill, the nation's most prolific goalscorer, to a fourth World Cup at Russia 2018 and used him only as a substitute in the final group match.

Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina had few opportunities in his four World Cups from 2006 to 2018 but was a highly valued squad member renowned for putting the team first and keeping first-choice stopper Iker Casillas sharp.

For New Zealand, Smith provides a link to a cherished moment in the nation's soccer history when the All Whites went unbeaten through the group phase against Italy, Paraguay and Slovakia in South Africa.

Smith, who qualified for New Zealand after living in the country for eight years until the age of 16, started all three matches at left back.

At the June 11 to July 19 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, they will hope to advance from a group featuring Iran, Egypt and Belgium and reach the knockout rounds for the first time.

With World Cup squads increased to 26 players from 23 at Qatar 2022, coaches have more flexibility to make left-field selections, said Herbert.

"Clearly the staff see benefit in bringing Tommy," said Herbert.

"That's their decision. A number may not play in squads with 26. You may as well bring players who can contribute in other ways if they don't." REUTERS