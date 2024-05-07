Van Dijk wants to be part of Liverpool transition after Klopp leaves

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he is happy at the Premier League club and wants to be part of the transition once manager Juergen Klopp departs.

The 32-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season, with British media reporting that the Dutch international is a target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

After Klopp announced his departure in January, Van Dijk said he was unsure about his future but the defender now looks set to remain at the club, who are expected to name Arne Slot as their next manager.

"The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is and there will be a big transition and I am part of that," Van Dijk told British media.

"There is nothing for me to discuss (regarding my future) because there is no news. Like I said, I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well. It's a big part of my life already.

"There will be a lot of changes happening and I wouldn't say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now. So let's see."

Liverpool, who are third with 78 points from 36 matches, next travel to Aston Villa on Monday before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final league game of the season. REUTERS

