Van Dijk hopeful Salah will stay at Liverpool after AFCON stint

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 13, 2025 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dec 14 - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk stressed Mohamed Salah's importance after the 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday, ‍adding ​that he was hopeful the Egyptian would stay ‍at the club after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah returned to Liverpool's squad ​on Saturday ​following a turbulent week after the forward's scathing criticism of the club raised uncertainty over his future on Merseyside.

The 33-year-old replaced the ‍injured Joe Gomez in the 26th minute to the delight of fans ​who welcomed him with a ⁠standing ovation and made an assist for Hugo Ekitike's second goal.

"Mo is going to AFCON and we all hope he'll be successful there and he'll come back and ​be important for us for the rest of the season," Van Dijk told reporters ‌after Saturday's match.

"The other side of ​it is that we all know football and we have no idea what is going to happen.

"I hope that he stays because he is one of my leaders and still very important for the football club.

"But there's more parties to this situation."

Salah had accused the club of throwing ‍him "under the bus" and claimed his relationship with Slot had broken ​down in a fiery outburst after last weekend's 3-3 draw at Leeds United.

He will ​now join Egypt's squad for the Africa Cup ‌of Nations, which runs until January 18.

Liverpool next visit Tottenham Hotspur on December 20. REUTERS