Van Dijk applauds his young side's effort in winning the League Cup

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Chelsea v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 25, 2024 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores a disallowed goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Chelsea v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 25, 2024 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Chelsea v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 25, 2024 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Chelsea v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 25, 2024 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Chelsea v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 25, 2024 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their first goal with Kostas Tsimikas Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Updated
Feb 26, 2024, 02:22 AM
Published
Feb 26, 2024, 02:22 AM

LONDON - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who scored a late, late winner against Chelsea to lift the English League Cup on Sunday, said he was immensely proud of the young side who had to fill in for so many injured teammates.

Liverpool were without key players such as Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson for the final and, by the end of a match that went to extra time after a goalless 90 minutes, were fielding a largely second-string team.

"It's emotion, it's everything, I'm so proud of the boys," van Dijk told Sky television on the pitch as the red half of the Wembley fans celebrated.

"All the young boys playing their part in what we achieved today, it's incredible. On to more."

After a lively, end-to-end contest in which both sides enjoyed a string of chances, van Dijk rose to head the winner with two minutes of extra time remaining.

"You should always savour the good moments and this is one of them. You should never take these things for granted," the Netherlands defender said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top