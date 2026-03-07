Valverde strikes late as Real Madrid snatch 2-1 win at Celta

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 6 - Federico Valverde's deflected effort four minutes into added time earned Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Friday, ending a run of two successive defeats and keeping them firmly in the title race.

Aurelien Tchouameni's strike put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute, but Borja Iglesias levelled in the 25th after Williot Swedberg broke down the left and crossed low.

Real, missing nine players through injury and suspension, controlled much of the second half without creating clear chances. Substitute Iago Aspas hit the post in the 88th minute before Valverde tried his luck from distance and saw his strike deflect off the defender and past the wrong-footed keeper.

Barcelona lead with 64 points, one ahead of Real, and face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. REUTERS