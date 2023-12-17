Valencia fight back to hold Barcelona to a 1-1 draw

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - December 16, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha with Valencia's Yarek Gasiorowski after the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - December 16, 2023 FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde in action with Valencia's Hugo Duro REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
45 sec ago

Valencia fought back to snatch a 1-1 draw at home against Barcelona in their LaLiga clash on Saturday - a result that will do nothing to ease the pressure on Xavi Hernandez's side, winless in their last three games in all competition.

Barca dominated the play but hit an all but impenetrable wall in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who made a string of outstanding saves to keep the visitors at bay.

Joao Felix broke the deadlock in the 55th minute with a close-range strike, but Valencia found an equaliser 15 minutes later with a brilliant shot by Hugo Guillamon into the top left corner.

Barca are third in the LaLiga standings on 35 points, four behind second-placed Real Madrid and six from leaders Girona, both with a game in hand. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top