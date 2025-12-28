Valencia coach Fernando Martin dies in Indonesia boat accident

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency teams helping the rescued after tourist vessel KM Putri Sakinah, which was carrying 11 people, sank in extreme weather on Dec 26 in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist spot.

JAKARTA – Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia, has died with three members of his family after their boat capsized in Indonesia, Spanish football clubs said.

Valencia said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martin, coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, and three of his children, in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities”.

Indonesian and Spanish authorities said on Dec 27 that Martin and three of his children were missing after tourist vessel KM Putri Sakinah, which was carrying 11 people, sank in extreme weather on Dec 26 in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular tourist spot.

Labuan Bajo is the main gateway to Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The search was continuing on the morning of Dec 28, Fathur Rahman, mission coordinator for Indonesia’s search and rescue agency (BASARNAS) in the area, told Reuters.

Real Madrid also sent condolences for Martin, 44, a former player in second-tier Spanish football who was appointed coach of the Valencia Women’s B team in 2025.

Martin’s three children who died were Elia, 12, Kike, 10, and Mateo, nine.

“Real Madrid, its president and board of directors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fernando Martin, Valencia Women’s B coach, and three of his children, in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia,” Real said.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its horror, and extends its condolences and deepest affection to his wife, Andrea, and his daughter, Mar, at this incredibly difficult time.”

His wife and one daughter, as well as four crew members and a tour guide, were rescued and safe, BASARNAS said in a statement.

Andrea’s father Enrique Ortuno, who is the manager of a restaurant in Valencia called El Coso del Mar, told Spanish media: “My daughter and granddaughter were thrown from the boat because they were standing on higher ground.

“They fell into the sea and were rescued, but my three grandchildren and son-in-law were probably trapped on the boat, which broke apart and sank quickly...

“This was the first major trip they’d undertaken together as a family.

“They’re avid travellers and sports enthusiasts, but as they have young children, until now they had mainly travelled around Spain.”

According to Indonesian news agency Antara, Padar and Komodo Islands have been temporarily shut to visitors due to the potential for extreme weather.

Stephanus Risdiyanto, head of the office, said the move was prompted by the accident involving KM Putri Sakinah as well as weather monitoring reports. REUTERS