Uzbekistan plot Qatar 'surprise' in Asian Cup quarter-final clash

DOHA - Srecko Katanec warned that his depleted Uzbekistan can “surprise” hosts and holders Qatar after defeating Thailand 2-1 on Jan 30 to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals.
The Uzbeks have been touted as dark horses for the title and took the lead in the first half with a cool Azizbek Turgunboev finish through the legs of the goalkeeper.
Thailand were the lowest-ranked team left at the tournament, but they hit back just before the hour with an even better goal, from distance, by substitute Supachok Sarachat.
Uzbekistan went ahead again midway through the second half when highly rated 20-year-old CSKA Moscow attacker Abbosbek Fayzullaev struck from outside the box.
This time, Thailand had no reply, despite some late pressure.
Uzbek coach Katanec felt his side should have scored two more goals in the first half but was delighted with the result, given they were missing several first-choice players.
“Imagine what kind of work I have to do,” said the Slovenian, adding that he is missing five players who would normally start.
None will be available to face Qatar on Feb 3 in the last eight.
“We also have some virus, many players are ill, but we performed well and our players did their job,” he said.
Despite being short of his best side Katanec struck a defiant tone, saying: “We can surprise Qatar, why not?“
Playing on the left side of the attack, match-winner Fayzullaev was on the end of some robust Thai challenges and asked to be substituted in injury time.
“I am used to this since childhood,” said Fayzullaev, who was named man of the match after his second goal of the competition.
“I want to thank my uncle – he said a player has to have character to play at the top level.”
Thailand’s Japanese coach Masatada Ishii hopes their run to the knockouts for the second time in a row can be the start of something good for Thai football.
But he warned: “There are many things we have to fix.
“Not only the national team but also the domestic league and support from the football association, to develop more and be as one, so we can come back here again.”
Moment of class
Thailand did not concede a goal in three matches as they finished second to Saudi Arabia in their group.
Uzbekistan were, however, the better side from the off and after squandering several chances, took the lead in the 37th minute.
Turgunboev chested the ball down in the box before sweeping the ball first time through the legs of goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai. It was his second goal in Qatar and a moment of class.
The Uzbeks racked up 10 shots to Thailand’s one in a one-sided opening period in front of 19,000 at Al Janoub Stadium.
Ishii made a double change and it paid off in spectacular style on 58 minutes.
The newly introduced Supachok exchanged passes with Supachai Chaided before bending the ball wonderfully into the bottom corner from outside the box.
The two teams were level for just seven minutes.
Fayzullaev turned on the edge of the box and stroked the ball through the legs of a Thai defender and into the bottom corner.
In the other last-16 match on Jan 30, Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea face a Saudi side coached by another European great in Roberto Mancini. AFP