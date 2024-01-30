Uzbekistan plot Qatar 'surprise' in Asian Cup quarter-final clash

DOHA - Srecko Katanec warned that his depleted Uzbekistan can “surprise” hosts and holders Qatar after defeating Thailand 2-1 on Jan 30 to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals.

The Uzbeks have been touted as dark horses for the title and took the lead in the first half with a cool Azizbek Turgunboev finish through the legs of the goalkeeper.

Thailand were the lowest-ranked team left at the tournament, but they hit back just before the hour with an even better goal, from distance, by substitute Supachok Sarachat.

Uzbekistan went ahead again midway through the second half when highly rated 20-year-old CSKA Moscow attacker Abbosbek Fayzullaev struck from outside the box.

This time, Thailand had no reply, despite some late pressure.

Uzbek coach Katanec felt his side should have scored two more goals in the first half but was delighted with the result, given they were missing several first-choice players.

“Imagine what kind of work I have to do,” said the Slovenian, adding that he is missing five players who would normally start.

None will be available to face Qatar on Feb 3 in the last eight.

“We also have some virus, many players are ill, but we performed well and our players did their job,” he said.

Despite being short of his best side Katanec struck a defiant tone, saying: “We can surprise Qatar, why not?“

Playing on the left side of the attack, match-winner Fayzullaev was on the end of some robust Thai challenges and asked to be substituted in injury time.

“I am used to this since childhood,” said Fayzullaev, who was named man of the match after his second goal of the competition.

“I want to thank my uncle – he said a player has to have character to play at the top level.”