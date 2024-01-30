Uzbekistan break down Thailand to reach Asian Cup last eight

AL WAKRAH – Uzbekistan will face hosts and holders Qatar in the Asian Cup quarter-finals after highly rated Abbosbek Fayzullaev hit the winner in a 2-1 victory over Thailand on Jan 30.

The Uzbeks have been touted as dark horses for the title and took the lead in the first half with a cool Azizbek Turgunboev finish through the legs of the goalkeeper.

Thailand were the lowest-ranked team left at the tournament but they struck back just before the hour with an even better goal, from distance, by substitute Supachok Sarachat.

But Uzbekistan were the more accomplished team and went ahead again midway through the second half when 20-year-old CSKA Moscow winger Fayzullaev rolled the ball in from outside the box.

This time Thailand had no reply, despite some late pressure.

“I am happy and I am satisfied with how my team played today,” said Uzbekistan coach Srecko Katanec.

“So I congratulated them because we played quite good from my point of view, and we should score one goal or two more in the first half because we created some chances which is very difficult to miss them.

“But I expected Thailand team to be hard to play, but honestly we played a good match and we were the better team. We deserved to go further.

“So we are happy and now we have to recover and look forward to the next match.”

Qatar booked their spot in the last eight on Jan 29 with a 2-1 victory over Palestine, who had reached the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Thailand were underdogs but did not concede a goal in three matches as they finished second to Saudi Arabia in their group.

Oston Urunov had three decent chances to breach the Thai defence in the first 25 minutes and then Thai goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai had to stretch to deny Jaloliddin Masharipov.

Thailand’s early enthusiasm evaporated and it looked only a matter of time until the Uzbeks went ahead.

In the 37th minute they did, Turgunboev chesting the ball down in the box and sweeping the ball first time through the legs of Patiwat.

It was his second goal of the tournament and a moment of class.

The Uzbeks racked up 10 shots to Thailand’s one in a one-sided opening period in front of 19,000 at Al Janoub Stadium.

Sensing that something had to change, Thailand’s Japanese coach Masatada Ishii made a double switch and it paid off in spectacular style on 58 minutes.

The newly introduced Supachok exchanged passes with Supachai Chaided before bending the ball wonderfully into the bottom corner from outside the box.

But the two teams were level for just seven minutes.

Fayzullaev turned on the edge of the box and stroked the ball through the legs of a Thai defender and into the bottom corner. It was the youngster’s second goal of the competition and it proved to be the winner.

Defender Elias Dolah had Thailand’s best chance to level for a second time but his header flew just over in stoppage time.

Uzbekistan will now be looking to reach the semi-finals for only the second time when they take on Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on Feb 3.

In the other last-16 match on Jan 30, Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea face a Saudi side coached by another European great in Roberto Mancini.

The result of that clash was not available at press time. AFP, REUTERS