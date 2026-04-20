USMA reach Confederation Cup final after violence-marred clash with Safi

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April 19 - USM Alger overcame a pitch invasion and a delayed start to hold Morocco’s Olympique Safi to a 1-1 away draw in the second leg of their African Confederation Cup semi-final on Sunday and book a berth in the final against Egyptian giants Zamalek.

USMA advanced on the away goals rule after the first leg in Algiers last week ended 0-0.

Ahmed Khaldi’s penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half handed USMA the lead, but Safi equalised 15 minutes from time when Senegalese substitute Moussa Kone headed home from a corner.

The contest was marred by a pitch invasion which delayed the kickoff by more than an hour. Home fans stormed the pitch and attempted to attack visiting Algerian supporters minutes before the start.

They were eventually persuaded back to the stands by some of the home players, but once underway, the match stopped twice in the second half as objects, mainly bottles and fireworks, were thrown onto the pitch. A total of 19 minutes was added on at the end of the second half for all the stoppages.

USMA, who won the Confederation Cup three years ago, will host the first leg of the final in Algiers on either May 9 or 10, with the return in Cairo a week later. REUTERS