US women's soccer team to play Olympic send-off match against Costa Rica

NEW YORK - The United States women's soccer team will play Costa Rica in Washington in their final match before heading to the Olympics, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday, as the four times champions hope to get back to the top of the podium in Paris.

The Tokyo bronze medallists will play the friendly on July 16 at Audi Field with new head coach Emma Hayes at the helm.

Hayes, who begins her reign with two friendlies against South Korea in June and another against Mexico in July, joins the United States after a successful spell managing Chelsea in England's Women's Super League.

The United States are looking for redemption after their worst-ever showing at the World Cup last year when they were knocked out in the last 16.

They last got to the top of the Olympic podium in London in 2012, and left the 2016 Rio Games empty handed. The women's soccer competition at the Paris Games begins on July 25. REUTERS