US to face Argentina, Canada and Colombia in SheBelieves Cup

FILE PHOTO: Apr 9, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate after defeating Canada in penalty kicks at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Jan 7 - The 11th edition of the SheBelieves Cup will take place in March, featuring hosts United States, alongside Argentina, Canada and Colombia, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The annual four-team women's tournament will see the top two CONCACAF teams, the U.S. and Canada, compete against CONMEBOL's South American representatives, Colombia, the runners-up in the Women's Copa America, and Argentina.

“These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027 and of course we’ll likely see Canada in World Cup qualifying at the end of the year, so when focusing on our continued preparations and growth as a team, the SheBelieves Cup is of great value,” U.S. head coach Emma Hayes said in a statement.

"Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us to find success in all parts of the field, which is exactly what we need as we continue our process to build toward the big events on the horizon," she added.

The U.S. will enter the tournament as seven-time champions, although Japan ended their five-year winning streak in 2025. Other past winners include France in 2017 and England in 2019.

The tournament, taking place from March 1 to 7, is an important step in the U.S.'s preparations for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil and the CONCACAF W Championship in November, where World Cup berths will be decided. REUTERS