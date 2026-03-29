US thrashed 5-2 by Belgium in reality check for World Cup hosts

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The thrashing comes as a wake-up call just 75 days before the tournament for the Americans.

– The United States were routed 5-2 by Belgium on March 28 in a humbling defeat for Mauricio Pochettino’s team as they prepare to co-host this summer’s World Cup.

The thrashing comes as a wake-up call just 75 days before the tournament for the Americans, who after a good run of recent results were found severely lacking once again when facing top European opposition.

“I see this as a good check reality for us, because now is the moment to feel this type of situation, to improve,” said Pochettino.

“We need to improve, of course,” he said.

The US took an early lead against the world’s ninth-ranked team, with Weston McKennie slotting in to the delight of a packed 67,000 Atlanta crowd.

But the Americans, knowing that their chances of making a deep run in the World Cup will likely depend on beating elite European opposition, saw any hopes of a statement victory dashed.

Having conceded, the Belgians swiftly came to life, with a deluge of goals from Zeno Debast, Amadou Onana, and Charles de Ketelaere, and a brace from substitute Dodi Lukebakio.

Patrick Agyemang grabbed a late consolation for the US, who play Portugal in another high-profile friendly March 31 before Pochettino announces his final squad in May.

Christian Pulisic, the AC Milan forward who has become a poster boy for Team USA, told AFP that the team needs “to take this on the chin.”

“It was a tough loss. It’s a very good team, but in a lot of ways, there’s things that we can do better,” he said.

“I have to improve. The team has to improve.”

Long seen as minnows at the international level of soccer, the US hired former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint Germain coach Pochettino to oversee an increasingly star-studded squad, including Pulisic and Juventus midfielder McKennie.

The US will play all of their games at the World Cup on home soil, further raising expectations.

But fans shelling out to support the home team will expect to see far more than they witnessed on March 28.

In a fairly even opening half hour, Belgium winger Jeremy Doku threatened down the left flank, but the US enjoyed the better of the chances.

After seeing one effort from a corner saved by Senne Lammens – who is aiming to supplant the injured Thibaut Courtois in Belgium’s goal – McKennie made no mistake from another corner.

Delivered by Antonee Robinson, it found him near the back post, where he tucked the ball into the net.

The goal seemed to spark Belgium into life. A wonderful strike from outside the box by Debast just before half-time gave the defender his first international goal.

After half-time, the floodgates opened. Dangerous Doku ran down the wing and passed into the box, with the ball scrambled to Onana, who side-footed it home.

Six minutes later, US keeper Matt Turner – hoping to win his place back from Matt Freese – thought he had made a tremendous double save, but the referee spotted the ball had brushed captain Tim Ream’s arm. De Ketelaere slotted in the penalty.

“For me, it wasn’t a penalty,” said Pochettino, who queried why a VAR check failed to convince the official to overturn his on-field decision.

The afternoon went from bad to worse, as Belgium made a raft of substitutes on the hour mark, and one of those – Lukebakio – curled in a sumptuous shot under little pressure.

Lukebakio added Belgium’s fifth before Ricardo Pepi took advantage of some sloppy late defending to set up Agyemang.

By that time thousands of US fans had left the domed arena, and full time was greeted with a smattering of subdued boos and whistles.

Having won his previous three games, including impressive defeats of Paraguay and Uruguay, Pochettino said the setback could help shape “the approach and the way that we are going to arrive to the World Cup.”

“We were so happy against Uruguay, or against Paraguay,” he said. “But to feel sometimes the pain is good.”

Meanwhile, fellow co-hosts Mexico and Portugal played out a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Azteca on March 28 in a friendly to mark the stadium’s reopening ahead of the World Cup.

The match doubled as a test event for the revamped stadium, drawing a festive crowd eager to sample the atmosphere ahead of the June 11-July 19 global soccer showpiece, which Mexico is co-hosting with the US and Canada.

“It’s the best possible scenario, as I’ve said; to play here, you’ve got to have guts, because the fans are demanding and want to win and see good football,” said Mexico coach Javier Aguirre, whose team were booed by sections of the crowd at the final whistle.

“The players gave it their all right to the end against Portugal, who are not an easy team. They’re a top-10 side, a really solid team.”

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos (right) in action with Mexico's Erik Lira during the friendly on March 28. PHOTO: REUTERS

Portugal’s Joao Felix went close in the 14th minute before Goncalo Ramos struck the post midway through the first half.

The visitors continued to look the more dangerous side after the break, with Bruno Fernandes firing just wide.

Tensions briefly flared between Pedro Neto and Jesus Gallardo, while the introduction of Toluca’s Portuguese striker Paulinho was met with loud cheers from the home crowd.

Mexico almost claimed a late winner through substitute Armando Gonzalez but the forward’s header went wide.

Said Portugal coach Roberto Martinez: “I think we had 10 shots on goal, which isn’t far off what we were aiming for.

“What isn’t good is the number of shots on target; we lacked accuracy.

“Success or failure isn’t just about the score. There are many more factors at play these days. I think that, after 90 minutes, the team is better prepared for the World Cup.” AFP, REUTERS